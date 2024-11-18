RECRUITING: Boise State Football Lands 3-Star SoCal Defensive End
Boise State's 2025 recruiting class got stronger this past week thanks to the verbal commitment of 6'4" 255-pound defensive end Jaden Williams of Southern California's Mission Viejo High School.
247Sports gave Williams a three-star rating, plus a player rating of 87. The recruiting service also ranked Williams as the #65 edge rusher in the country and the #79 overall prospect in the state of California for 2025.
In ten games this season as a senior, per his MaxPreps page, Williams had 98 total tackles with a staggering 40.5 for loss and 23 sacks. As a junior, he had 139 tackles with 39.5 for a loss, and 18.5 sacks. He joins a Boise State program that is second in the FBS in sacks this season with 41 heading into Week 13.
Williams chose the Broncos over reported scholarship offers from San Diego State and Sacramento State, among others.
Williams' first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.
