RECRUITING: Fresno State Picks Up 3-Star 2025 Running Back
This week, the Fresno State Bulldogs received the the second commitment of their 2025 recruiting class. Running back Jordin Thomas announced his intention to play for the Bulldogs on social media.
Thomas is a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, from Stockton, California's Lincoln High School. 247Sports also had the 5'10", 205-pounder listed as the #55 running back in the 2025 class.
Per his MaxPreps page, Thomas rushed for 2095 yards with 27 touchdowns in 2023. He also had two receiving touchdowns.
The central California product is the second commit in Fresno State's 2025 class, alongside three-star wide receiver Isaiah Dillon of Oxnard, California.
Thomas chose Fresno State over scholarship offers from Washington State, Washington, Utah, San José State, San Diego State, Sacramento State, and Arizona. His first opportunity to sign his letter of intent, along with the rest of the 2025 recruiting class, will be December 4, 2024.