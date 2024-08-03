RECRUITING: Long Beach QB Commits To Hawaii Football Over Washington Huskies For 2025
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have their quarterback commitment for the class of 2025.
Jarret Nielson of Long Beach, California's Jordan High School announced his verbal commitment to Timmy Chang's program this week via X. Nielsen is also reportedly going to attempt to be a dual-sport athlete, representing the school in both football and baseball upon arriving in Honolulu.
247Sports gave Nielsen a three-star rating and a player rating of 82. The signal caller chose Hawaii over a scholarship offer from the University of Washington, as well as offers from Texas State, South Alabama, San Jose State, and Colorado State.
Hawaii now have a reported nine commitments in the class of 2025. Nielsen is the only one from the state of California. He reportedly threw for 4,193 Yards 37 TDs as a junior in 2023.
Nielsen's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.