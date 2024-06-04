RECRUITING: Top Hawaii Target Sets OVs With Two More Mountain West Schools
The race to land college football's top uncommitted recruits always seems to heat up over the summer. Right now, it's especially true in the Mountain West Conference as they vie for the 2025 class' best players.
Athlete Kaimana Carvalho, the #5 recruit in the state of Hawaii (247Sports), took an official visit to the University of Hawaii over the weekend. On Monday, Carvalho announced that his next two official visits would be to Boise State and Nevada.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Colorado State QB Stratton Commits To Iowa Hawkeyes
As of July of 2023, recruits can take official visits to as many schools as they choose, but may only take one official visit per school. Previously, recruits were only permitted five official visits.
Carvalho has also previously taken official visits to Harvard, Arizona, and Utah. He will visit with Jeff Choate's Nevada Wolf Pack June 7-9. The Kahuku High School safety is then scheduled to visit with Spencer Danielson's Boise State Broncos on June 17.
Seven of Hawaii's top ten recruits in 247Sports' rankings remain uncommitted. The three who have committed have all done so with power conference teams (Washington, Arizona State, Notre Dame).
Early Signing Day for 2025 recruits is December 4, 2024.