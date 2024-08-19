REPORT: Boise State Football Names Maddux Madsen Starting Quarterback For Week 1
One of the biggest names that joined the Group of Five this past offseason was former five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson. After spending a season at USC, Nelson entered the portal and joined the Broncos, with many assuming he would be the starter. However, per reporting from ESPN and 247Sports, redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen will take the field in Week One.
Last season, Madsen played in nine games, throwing for 1,191 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He was named Mountain West Freshman of the Week twice as well. He missed the end of the season and spring practice with injuries
Last season, Madsen backed up Taylen Green who has since transferred to Arkansas. Overall, Madsen certainly had better knowledge of the offense along with the experience playing. As the Broncos utilized two quarterbacks throughout the season last year, it seems fair to think that could happen again this season as well.
Boise State will travel to take on Georgia Southern in Week One, but after that, they will go through a tough patch of games that include Washington State and #3 Oregon in Eugene.