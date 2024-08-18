REPORT: San Diego State Football Name True Freshman QB Danny O'Neil Week 1 Starter
Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the San Diego State Aztecs will start the 2024 season with a true freshman under center. Danny O'Neil has apparently won the job after impressing in spring and fall camp.
O'Neil joined the Aztecs this year from Indianapolis' Cathedral High School, where he was a three-star prospect. The former three-star recruit measures in at six feet tall and 195 pounds. He went 32-7 as a high school starting quarterback, winning one Indiana state title and reaching the 2023 Elite 11 Finals showcase. He reportedly finished his high school career with 7,786 yards through the air and 98 touchdown passes, as well as 27 rushing touchdowns.
Per the San Diego Tribune, O'Neil will be the first true freshman to start the season at quarterback for San Diego State since the program joined Division I in 1969.
The Aztecs will play their first season under the direction of Sean Lewis in 2024. Lewis was hired at the end of 2023's 4-8 campaign after Brady Hoke's retirement announcement. Lewis spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator at Colorado under Deion Sanders.
San Diego State begin their 2024 season on August 31 when they host Texas A&M-Commerce. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM PT on truTV and MAX.