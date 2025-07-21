G5 Football Daily

San Jose State Picked to Finish Third in Mountain West Preseason Rankings

Lucca Mazzie

Dec 24, 2024; Honolulu, HI, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) makes a pass against South Florida Bulls in the second half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
Dec 24, 2024; Honolulu, HI, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) makes a pass against South Florida Bulls in the second half at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images / Marco Garcia-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Spartans are getting some high praise going into 2025.

Last season, San Jose State finished 7-6 in their first year under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Star wide receiver Nick Nash broke records, and Walker Eget and Floyd Chalk IV emerged as respectable threats at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. With some continuity but also new leaders and faces, the Spartans are projected to finish third in the Mountain West in the league's preseason media poll.

With no surprises, Boise State was picked to finish first in the league again as they pursue a third consecutive MWC title. With the returning of Maddux Madsen, a solid receiver core, and great defensive backs, the Broncos are expected to top the conference once again. Following was Dan Mullen’s UNLV Rebels, who made the conference championship game last season. Then comes the Spartans.

Fourth through twelfth in the poll were Colorado State, Fresno State, Air Force, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Last season, the Spartans were picked 10th in the preseason poll, expected to win just a few conference games if any. They finished fifth, going 3-4 in league play. SJSU hope to once again exceed expectations in 2025.

SJSU open the season against Central Michigan on Friday, August 29.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

feed

Published
Lucca Mazzie
LUCCA MAZZIE

Born in Menlo Park, California, Lucca is a 16 year old sports journalist who has done past work for College and High School Sports. He has covered teams such as Stanford, Michigan State, and Saint Mary's, while mainly focusing on Football, Basketball, and Baseball.

Home/Mountain West