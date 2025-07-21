San Jose State Picked to Finish Third in Mountain West Preseason Rankings
The Spartans are getting some high praise going into 2025.
Last season, San Jose State finished 7-6 in their first year under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. Star wide receiver Nick Nash broke records, and Walker Eget and Floyd Chalk IV emerged as respectable threats at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively. With some continuity but also new leaders and faces, the Spartans are projected to finish third in the Mountain West in the league's preseason media poll.
With no surprises, Boise State was picked to finish first in the league again as they pursue a third consecutive MWC title. With the returning of Maddux Madsen, a solid receiver core, and great defensive backs, the Broncos are expected to top the conference once again. Following was Dan Mullen’s UNLV Rebels, who made the conference championship game last season. Then comes the Spartans.
Fourth through twelfth in the poll were Colorado State, Fresno State, Air Force, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State, Wyoming, New Mexico, and Nevada.
Last season, the Spartans were picked 10th in the preseason poll, expected to win just a few conference games if any. They finished fifth, going 3-4 in league play. SJSU hope to once again exceed expectations in 2025.
SJSU open the season against Central Michigan on Friday, August 29.