The G5 Players That One National Outlet Has Tabbed for a Breakout 2025
As Week Zero of college football concludes, we're only a few days away from the first full slate of college football games in 2025.
That list included seven players from the Group of Five conferences that could reach their full potential in the 2025 season.
Max Stege - Defensive End - Boise State Broncos
The senior from Germany has the size and ability to be a regular contributor after being a rotation piece for the Broncos' stellar defensive line last season that led the country in sacks last season. Measuring 6'4" and 300 pounds, Stege had 4.5 tackles for loss last season with three sacks, so it's understandable that Spencer Danielson described his play style as "very, very violent at the point of attack."
Walker Eget - Quarterback - San Jose State Spartans
The lone G5 quarterback on the list, Eget found his footing under SJSU's new staff last year. In 12 games with seven starts, he completed 188 passes for 2504 with 13 touchdowns. Not much of a runner, but if Eget can quickly find a few different receivers to build chemistry with, he can replicate that success or even put the Spartans in the Mountain West title conversation.
Malin White - Edge - Buffalo Bulls
Buffalo's defense was sensational last season. If Malin White is the star of the group, it will be because he outperformed several other veterans who had a career campaign in 2024. White is freakishly strong, with head coach Pete Lembo stating "We shut down his squat at 635 and he probably could have done another 70-80 pounds, easily."
Santana Hopper - Defensive End - Tulane Green Wave
The Appalachian State transfer was a first-team All-Sun Belt selection last season before he joined up with Jon Sumrall's team. The former four-star recruit posted 36 tackles with 8.5 for a loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and 20 quarterback pressures. He'll face elevated competition this season with the Green Wave's schedule.
Anthony Smith - Wide Receiver - East Carolina Pirates
Smith could be the Pirates' top target in 2025 with a 6'3" 189-pound frame. He made 41 catches for 799 yards and six touchdowns, helping fuel ECU's turnaround to finish the year. His speed will also be helpful to him when ECU opens the season against NC State, where Smith began his college career, on August 28.
Jasper Beeler - Safety - Northern Illinois Huskies
Beeler started 11 games for Saginaw Valley State (Division II) in 2024 with 53 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 15 pass breakups. He's an exciting add for a defense that was already one of the best in the Group of Five last year, boasting what Thomas Hammock calls "tremendous ball skills."
John Michael Gyllenborg - Tight End - Wyoming Cowboys
The 6'5" Gyllenborg has far from reached his ceiling in the sport, only playing for part of a season in high school before accepting a scholarship to Wyoming. The converted basketball player caught 30 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns last season in nine games. If he can stay healthy, he'll take a step towards a pro career since he has a frame that NFL scouts would be silly to ignore.