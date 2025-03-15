TRANSFER PORTAL: Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee Intends To Transfer
Wyoming running back Harrison Waylee announced his intention to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. He announced his decision in a statement posted to X on Friday.
"After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer," Waylee said. "This is a decision I did not take lightly and wish to thank the Wyoming coaching staff and my teammates for two great years in Laramie. I plan to chase my dreams, wherever they take me; I ask that you please respect my decision. Thank you Cowboy Nation!"
Waylee will have one season of eligibility remaining, which will be his sixth season of college football. Wyoming's roster listed Waylee at 5'10" and 212 pounds.
Born in Ivory Coast, Waylee prepped at Iowa's Urbandale High School, where he was a two-star recruit in the class of 2020. He spent his first three college seasons at Northern Illinois, where he was a Third Team All-Mid-American Conference selection in 2022. He then transferred to Wyoming, where he spent the last two seasons, earning an All-Mountain West Conference Honorable Mention in 2023. He missed all but four games of the 2024 season with an injury, preserving his redshirt.
In his first five seasons, Waylee carried 600 times for 3199 yards (5.3 yards per carry) with 16 touchdowns.