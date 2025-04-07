UNLV Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett Resigns After Short Stint in Vegas
On Monday afternoon, UNLV football announced the resignation of Rebels' defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Zach Arnett. Arnett is leaving for personal reasons following just over three months on Dan Mullen's staff.
In the interim, associate head coach Paul Guenther will serve as UNLV's defensive coordinator.
Arnet was hired by UNLV on December 30, 2024 after one season as an analyst on Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss. Prior to 2024, Arnett spent 11 games as the head coach at Mississippi State where he had a record of 5-6. He was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022.
Arnett joined Mississippi State after nine seasons as an assistant at San Diego State, including two as the Aztecs' defensive coordinator. The 38-year-old is a former linebacker at the University of New Mexico.
Guenther joined UNLV in March as the associate head coach and safeties coach. He previously spent 21 seasons as an assistant in the NFL with five different clubs.
UNLV are in the middle of spring football, which includes 15 total practices that will run through the end of April. Mullen enters his first season as the head coach of the Rebels after ex-Rebels head coach Barry Odom left for the open job at Purdue after leading UNLV to appearances in the Mountain West Championship game in 2023 and 2024.