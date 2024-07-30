USC, Georgia, Others Reached Out to Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Per His Father
One of the major storylines to come from this month's Mountain West Media Days was the revelation from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell that Kansas State allegedly offered redshirt sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi $600,000 to transfer.
In an article published over the weekend, Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler shared excerpts from his conversation with Rich Nicolosi, father of Brayden. Rich Nicolosi stated in that interview that Kansas State was far from the only program interested in what Fowler-Nicolosi's future plans were.
“His DMs were ringing off the hook (in December). Everyone from USC to Georgia, and everyone in between. Several in Texas. Some of those offers, most of it, (was) just B.S.”
Rich Nicolosi also stated that the claims Norvell made about the Kansas State offer were legitimate.
“The K-State one is absolutely legitimate. And there were several others.”
Nicolosi turned heads as a redshirt freshman in 2023, stepping into the starting quarterback role and throwing for over 3600 yards with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while leading Colorado State to a 5-7, their best since 2017. It makes sense as to why larger programs would be have interest in his services and trying to develop him further in his remaining three years of eligibility.
Colorado State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Texas.