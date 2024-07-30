G5 Football Daily

USC, Georgia, Others Reached Out to Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Per His Father

Joe Londergan

Nov 18, 2023; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi (16) looks for and open receiver in the second quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports / Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
One of the major storylines to come from this month's Mountain West Media Days was the revelation from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell that Kansas State allegedly offered redshirt sophomore Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi $600,000 to transfer.

In an article published over the weekend, Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler shared excerpts from his conversation with Rich Nicolosi, father of Brayden. Rich Nicolosi stated in that interview that Kansas State was far from the only program interested in what Fowler-Nicolosi's future plans were.

“His DMs were ringing off the hook (in December). Everyone from USC to Georgia, and everyone in between. Several in Texas. Some of those offers, most of it, (was) just B.S.”

Rich Nicolosi also stated that the claims Norvell made about the Kansas State offer were legitimate.

“The K-State one is absolutely legitimate. And there were several others.”

Nicolosi turned heads as a redshirt freshman in 2023, stepping into the starting quarterback role and throwing for over 3600 yards with 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while leading Colorado State to a 5-7, their best since 2017. It makes sense as to why larger programs would be have interest in his services and trying to develop him further in his remaining three years of eligibility.

Colorado State begin their 2024 season on August 31 at Texas.

Joe Londergan

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.

