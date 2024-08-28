Week 1 - Boise State @ Georgia Southern: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
The opening week of G5 football action gives us a great non-conference matchup as Boise State makes the long trek to Staesboro, Georgia to face Clay Helton's Georgia Southern Eagles. The Broncos are one of the favorites to reach the College Football Playoff as the G5 representative, but Helton's pass-happy offense could spoil that if they play their cards right.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Boise State Broncos (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West) @ Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)
Date: Saturday, August 31
Time: 4 PM ET / 3 PM CT / 2 PM MT
TV: ESPNU
Radio: Bronco Radio Network / Georgia Southern Sports Network
Betting Line: Boise State -12.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
-The Broncos enter the season hoping to defend their Mountain West Conference title from last season, which they won under the direction of Spencer Danielson. Danielson took over head coaching duties in the interim following the firing of Andy Avalos. Danielson was then hired as the program's full-time head coach later in the year.
-Georgia Southern start a redshirt sophomore quarterback, JC French, in an offense that throws the ball more than 60% of the time. French follows in the footsteps of Davis Brin, who threw more interceptions than any quarterback in the nation last year. To state the obvious, that can't happen again in 2024 if the Eagles want to reach their goals. Fortunately for them, Boise State are not a particularly strong pass defense, who need to make some improvements of their own with more than 250 passing yards allowed per game last season.
-Boise State's Ashton Jeanty has earned multiple All-America nods this preseason and it's easy to see why. The redshirt junior led the nation in yards from scrimmage per game last season, and had more receiving yardage than any other running back in the nation.
"I don't know if you can stop him, but you got to try and slow him down," Clay Helton said this week.
Expect Jeanty to be the primary weapon of the Bronco offense, which will have redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen starting under center. However, if Madsen can't cut it, the Broncos also have former #1 overall recruit Malachi Nelson waiting in the wings.
