Week Zero - SMU @ Nevada: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
Both the SMU Mustangs and the Nevada Wolf Pack are at the beginning of new eras, but in different ways. Rhett Lashlee's SMU Mustangs moved to the ACC after winning the American Athletic Conference in 2023. Nevada moved on from Ken Wilson this offseason after four wins in two years, bringing in former Texas assistant and Montana State head coach Jeff Choate. Nevada are heavy underdogs, but can they establish some positive momentum for the rest of the year?
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
SMU Mustangs (0-0, 0-0 ACC) @ Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 8 PM ET/6 PM MT/5 PM PT
Location: Mackay Stadium - Reno, Nevada
TV: CBS Sports Network
Storylines
-The Mustangs are -27.5 on FanDuel. SMU averaged 38.71 points per game last season, mostly behind starting quarterback Preston Stone. The Redshirt junior threw for just under 3200 yards last season with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Nevada allowed 33.42 points per game in 2023 under Wilson. Even when they aren't playing an offense as effective as SMU's, that number needs to come down.
-The quarterback situation for both teams is fluid. Stone, who suffered a broken leg at the end of last season, could split time with Kevin Jennings. Nevada had several candidates, vying for the job, with the starting nod ultimately being given to Brendon Lewis. Lewis was a team captain last season, making ten starts and the position.
Nevada also has Nebraska transfer Chubba Purdy, brother of Brock Purdy, on the roster. Chubba has reportedly been dealing with shoulder injury, leading to limited reps in practice.
-Choate, who spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Texas, was most recently a head coach at Montana State from 2016-2020, where he compiled a record of 28-22 with two playoff appearances.
