What The College Football Playoff Committee Said About Boise State's Projected First-Round Bye
After a 42-21 win against the San Jose State Spartans this week, Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty and the Boise State Broncos rebounded one spot in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, from #13 to #12. Perhaps more consequential, Big 12 Conference leaders BYU moved back to #14 after a loss to Kansas.
Based on this week's projections, Boise State would be one of the four highest-ranked conference champions, giving them a first-round bye in the new expanded 12-team playoff.
In a teleconference following this week's rankings reveal, Michigan Athletic Director and CFP Selection Committee Chair Warde Manuel spoke to G5 Football Daily after being asked about how Boise State achieved that feat.
"Well, they performed very well against the competition that they had. Started with a close loss at Oregon by three, and they've performed very well in their games and the competitions they've had since."
"For us, you look at what Ashton Jeanty has done leading the country in rushing, they really have been a great solid team in their performance, and the committee has been impressed by how they've played all year."
Of course, to actually get that bye, the Broncos need to win the Mountain West Conference title game, scheduled for Friday, December 6. If the regular season ended today, they would face the Colorado State Rams in that title bout.
Jeanty and the Broncos are back in action this week, facing the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, November 23 in Laramie at 4 PM PT. They will then close out the regular season on Friday, November 29, against Oregon State.
