Who is Interim Utah State Football Head Coach Nate Dreiling?
This week, Utah State University placed head football coach Blake Anderson on administrative leave and notified him of their intent to terminate him for violating his employment agreement and university policy in the spring of 2023. Deputy AD Jerry Bovee and director of player development Austin Albrecht were also fired.
In Anderson's absence, USU has appointed Aggies' newly hired defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling to the position of interim head coach.
Because of the recency of Dreiling's hire, some fans may not be familiar with the name just yet. Here are the important things to know about the newest leader of the USU football program.
EXPERIENCE: Kansas GA (2015 - 2016), Pittsburgh State Safeties/Defensive Coordinator (2017-2019), Oregon Analyst (2020, Pac-12 Champion), Southeast Missouri State defensive run game coordinator/inside linebackers (2021), New Mexico State Defensive Coordinator (2022-2023)
Dreiling Helped lead NMSU to two bowl games under Jerry Kill and an appearance in the 2023 CUSA Championship game. In 2023, NMSU had the best scoring defense in CUSA allowing 22.8 points per game.
MISC: Native of Hutchinson, Kansas. Last name is pronounced "Dry-ling." At 33 years old, Dreiling is the youngest head coach in FBS. As a player, he was the Division II Defensive Player of the Year with the Pittsburgh State Gorillas, leading the team to a national championship in 2011. Dreiling also had brief stints with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in 2014.