Who Will Be The Next Team to Make the FCS-to-FBS Jump?
In recent seasons, there have been many college football programs FCS to FBS jumps. In the past three seasons, there have been four teams to move up to the FBS, with James Madison, Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State making the jump. For this upcoming season, Delaware and Missouri State are also making the move.
Programs don't make the decision lightly and usually make the jump after longer periods of success or all other financial paths to success have been explored.
Schools such as Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State have been the poster child of why making the jump is a great idea. In 2024, the Bearkats went 10-3 in just their second season. However they did not win the CUSA, which went to Jacksonville State. James Madison has proven a similar thing, as they have been one of the Sun Belt's top teams since making the jump prior to the 2022 season.
Who will be the next team to make the jump in the next few seasons? Here are a few programs that could make it work.
North Dakota State
Winning 10 of the last 14 National Championships, North Dakota State has been the prime example of dominance over FCS football. However, the Bison have shown little interest in making the jump, as they don’t know if they will be able to sustain their success at a higher level.
South Dakota State
The Jackrabbits have been the only team to rival North Dakota State’s dominance. They have won two of the past three National Championships, and could be a contender to make the jump. However, if one of the Dakota schools decides to go and the other one elects to stay, the incredible rivalry will diminish, which would be undesirable for college football.
Montana State
Montana State could be a great contender. Reaching two of the past four National Championship games, the Bobcats have been a valiant opponent over the last few seasons. They proved their place last season with a 17-point comeback victory over the New Mexico Lobos on the road in week 0.
Sacramento State
Although Sac State struggled heavily last season, going just 3-9, the Hornets have been a great contender to make the jump. In a major city of Sacramento, the Hornets have been saving money to build a new stadium, increase their NIL, and make the jump to either the Pac-12 or Mountain West. With the new signing of former five-star QB Jaden Rashada, the Hornets could be the team to make the jump, despite their record.
UC Davis
Finally, the Aggies are last but certainly not least. Rivaling the Hornets, UC Davis shares the Sacramento market with Sac State, but has had more success. Although they can’t use similar NIL money, the Aggies have proven that success on the field is all that matters, finishing fifth in the nation last season, and beating their rival, Sac State.
Neither Sac State or UC Davis has had a dominant reign over FCS football, but have both been successful and have shown a decent amount of fan and financial support. With many open spots in the Pac-12 and Mountain West, Sac State and UC Davis surely make a good amount of sense the next group to make the jump to FBS football.