Will Oregon Meet Ashton Jeanty and Boise State Again in the College Football Playoff?
As the College Football Playoff field expands to 12 teams this season, it's possible that we see some rematches of regular season contests in the postseason tournament.
Entering Week Seven of the regular season, ESPN college football expert Mark Schlabach projected this week that Oregon and Boise State will be one of the on-campus first-round matchups. The Broncos and the Ducks met previously this season, with Oregon winning 37-34 back in Week Two. Boise State star running back ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns in that contest.
Schlabach also projected Boise State to be the #12 seed and Oregon to be the #5 seed in the bracket. Meanwhile, ESPN's other "bowl guru" Kyle Bonagura projected the Broncos to be the #11 seed and play at the projected #6-seed Penn State. In Bonagura's projections, the #12 seed belongs to Notre Dame, but the #5 seed still belongs to Oregon.
The four first-round games of the College Football Playoff will take place December 20 and 21.
The Broncos continue their season this week at Hawaii with kickoff set for 11 PM ET, 8 PM PT on CBS Sports Network.
