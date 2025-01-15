Wyoming Football Legend Ryan Yarborough Named To 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class
The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class earlier today. That group contained 18 former standout players, including former University of Wyoming wide receiver Ryan Yarborough.
Yarborough starred for the Cowboys from 1990 to 1993, becoming the program's first two-time All-American. He was the nation's leading receiver in back-to-back seasons. Yarborough finished the 1992 season with a national-best 1,351 yards and the 1993 season with 1,584 yards.
The Park Forest, Illinois native still holds the program's career record for touchdown catches with 42. He is second in Wyoming history with 4357 receiving yards off of 229 catches. At the time, his career receiving yardage total was the highest in NCAA history and is 10th as of January 2025.
After college, Yarborough spent five years in the NFL with stints with the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints. The Jets selected him in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9, 2025.
2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class
Players
- Montee Ball, RB (2009-12) – University of Wisconsin
- Gregg Carr, LB (1981-84) – Auburn University
- Blake Elliott, WR (2000-03) – Saint John's University (MN)
- Greg Eslinger, C (2002-05) – University of Minnesota
- Terry Hanratty, QB (1966-68) – University of Notre Dame
- Graham Harrell, QB (2005-08) – Texas Tech University
- John Henderson, DT (1999-2001) – University of Tennessee
- Michael Huff, DB (2002-05) – University of Texas
- Jim Kleinsasser, TE (1995-98) – University of North Dakota
- Alex Mack, OL (2005-08) – University of California
- Terrence Metcalf, OL (1997, 1999-2001) – University of Mississippi
- Haloti Ngata, DT (2002, 2004-05) – University of Oregon
- Steve Slaton, RB (2005-07) – West Virginia University
- Darrin Smith, LB (1989-92) – University of Miami
- Michael Strahan, DL (1989-92) – Texas Southern University
- Dennis Thurman, DB (1974-77) – University of Southern California
- Michael Vick, QB (1999-2000) – Virginia Tech
- Ryan Yarborough, WR (1990-93) – University of Wyoming
Coaches
- Larry Blakeney – 178-113-1 (61.1%): Troy University (1991-2014)
- Larry Korver – 212-77-6 (72.9%): Northwestern College [IA] (1967-94)
- Urban Meyer – 187-32-0 (85.4%): Bowling Green State University (2001-02): University of Utah (2003-04); University of Florida (2005-10); Ohio State University (2012-18)
- Nick Saban – 292-71-1 (80.4%): University of Toledo (1990); Michigan State University (1995-99); LSU (2000-04); University of Alabama (2007-23)
