REPORT: UConn To Big 12 Conference Talks Tabled, For Now

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Jim Mora on the field before the start of the game against the FIU Golden Panthers at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
While the addition of the University of Connecticut Huskies to the Big 12 Conference might have been an exciting prospect for some, that idea will have to wait, at least for a while.

In a report published this week by ESPN's Pete Thamel, it came to light that conversations between the Huskies and the Big 12 have come to a halt, citing the need to focus on the current football season as well as higher priorities like the House v. NCAA case.

"Following detailed discussions with my conference colleagues alongside UConn leadership, we have jointly decided to pause our conversations at this time. We will instead focus our attention and resources to ushering in this new era of college athletics."

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

The addition of UConn football to the league would reportedly be put off until 2031, allowing for time for the program to catch up to the rest of the league in terms of financial investment.

Is the Big 12 the right move for UConn in football?

