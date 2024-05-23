All-Sun Belt Defensive Lineman Joins Tulane From Transfer Portal
One of the better G5 defenders remaining in the transfer portal made his exit on Wednesday. Former All-Sun Belt second team lineman Adin Huntington announced his commitment to the Tulane Green Wave via X with the caption "In God We Trust #StayStarving."
In 2023, Huntington was a bright spot on a 2-10 Louisiana-Monroe team. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks with 16 and 8.5, respectively. He also added 63 total tackles with two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.
Huntington joined the Warhawks prior to the 2023 season after spending three seasons at Kent State. He had 45 tackles in that time with eight TFLs and three sacks.
The Virginia native joins a Tulane team that are entering their first season under new head coach Jon Sumrall. Sumrall won back-to-back Sun Belt championships with Troy University in 2022 and 2023. The Green Wave went 11-3 last season under now-Houston head coach Willie Fritz.
Fans' first chance to see the 6'2" 282-pound Huntington in a Tulane uniform will be when they open their 2024 campaign on August 29 when they host Southeast Louisiana.