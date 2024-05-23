G5 Football Daily

All-Sun Belt Defensive Lineman Joins Tulane From Transfer Portal

Joe Londergan

Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks defensive linemen Adin Huntington (45) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana Monroe Warhawks defensive linemen Adin Huntington (45) reacts after a defensive stop during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

One of the better G5 defenders remaining in the transfer portal made his exit on Wednesday. Former All-Sun Belt second team lineman Adin Huntington announced his commitment to the Tulane Green Wave via X with the caption "In God We Trust #StayStarving."

RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Louisiana-Monroe Lands Oklahoma QB General Booty

In 2023, Huntington was a bright spot on a 2-10 Louisiana-Monroe team. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks with 16 and 8.5, respectively. He also added 63 total tackles with two pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Huntington joined the Warhawks prior to the 2023 season after spending three seasons at Kent State. He had 45 tackles in that time with eight TFLs and three sacks.

RELATED: SEC Lineman Commits To Louisiana Via The Transfer Portal

The Virginia native joins a Tulane team that are entering their first season under new head coach Jon Sumrall. Sumrall won back-to-back Sun Belt championships with Troy University in 2022 and 2023. The Green Wave went 11-3 last season under now-Houston head coach Willie Fritz.

Fans' first chance to see the 6'2" 282-pound Huntington in a Tulane uniform will be when they open their 2024 campaign on August 29 when they host Southeast Louisiana.

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.