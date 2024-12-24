App State Starting Quarterback Joey Aguilar Enters Transfer Portal
Following the firing of former Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark, senior quarterback Joey Aguilar has entered the transfer portal, per multiple outlets.
Aguilar is one 18 reported App State players that have entered the portal following the conclusion of the 2024 season. He will have one year of eligibility remaining after the recent ruling that former junior college players will be eligible for the 2025 NCAA season.
Aguilar finished the 2024 season completing 218 passes for 3,003 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He led the Sun Belt in passing yards and interceptions. The Mountaineers finished with the top passing offense in the Sun Belt, averaging 273.0 passing yards per game.
Throughout his two seasons at App State, Aguilar was named Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, Cure Bowl MVP in 2023 and Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year for 2024. He broke the program's single-season record for passing yards (3,757) and touchdowns (33) in 2023.
The Mountaineers finished the 2024 season with a 5-6 record. After moving on from Clark, App State enter 2025 under the guidance of new head coach Dowell Loggains, who most recently served as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina for 2023 and 2024.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Northern Illinois Claim Famous Idaho Potato Bowl In Double OT Win Over Fresno State
UTEP Football: Former Five-Star Quarterback Visits Miners
Jacksonville State QB, Ex-UConn Starter Zion Turner Enters Transfer Portal