Arkansas State Promotes Griff McCarley to Defensive Coordinator
Arkansas State is set to name Griff McCarley as the team’s new defensive coordinator, per Kara Richey of KNEA-AM radio.
Butch Jones and the program had previously hired former Utah State interim head coach Nate Dreiling as defensive coordinator, but Dreiling left the role to take a position on Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.
McCarley is in his second season with the Red Wolves, having served as the team’s linebackers coach last year.
The seven-year coaching veteran began his coaching career at his alma mater, West Alabama in 2019.
McCarley spent the 2023 season as an analyst for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and has had stops at Northern Iowa, Kansas State and Troy, but has never been a coordinator during his career.
With the Rebels, McCarley worked with the inside linebackers and was the linebackers’ coach at Northern Iowa prior to his time in Oxford.
Under his direction, linebackers Spencer Cuvelier and Korby Sander earned All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) recognition. Cuvelier and Sander each ranked inside the top 15 nationally in tackles.
McCarley spent three seasons at Troy working with linebackers, helping develop college football’s all-time leading tackler in former Trojans’ linebacker Carlton Martial.
