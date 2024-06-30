Arkansas State's Jaylen Raynor Reportedly Impressing At Manning Passing Academy
Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor has been on-hand at the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana, alongside many more of college football's best signal callers.
On Saturday, Raynor was mentioned by On3 as one of the standout performers of the Friday Night Lights portion, which sees the college quarterbacks get to compete in a series of skills competitions. The college players at the MPA are mostly there to coach middle school and high school players in attendance.
Per On3's reporting, Raynor "showed off a great arm and some impressive timing throws when stacked up alongside the Who’s Who of top quarterbacks in attendance."
In 2023, Raynor was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year as a true freshman. He was the first true-freshman quarterback since 2007 to win that award.
The North Carolina native threw for 2543 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, in addition to five rushing touchdowns last season. He completed 58% of his passes.
Arkansas State open the new season on August 31 when they host an in-state FCS foe in the Central Arkansas Bears.