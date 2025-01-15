Cincinnati Reds' Bubba Thompson Joining South Alabama Football Team As Walk-On
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Bubba Thompson has enrolled at the University of South Alabama and will join the Jaguars’ football team as a walk-on.
The 26-year-old Thompson was a 2017 first-round pick of the Texas Rangers and spent five seasons in the minor leagues before making his MLB debut with the Rangers in August 2022.
Before making the decision to pursue baseball full-time, Thompson was a three-star quarterback prospect out of McGill-Toolen Catholic HS (Mobile, AL).
Thompson had offers from several Group of Five programs including Troy, UCF, Memphis, Western Kentucky and others before being drafted by Texas.
In a video posted to social media, Thompson was seen throwing inside of South Alabama’s practice facility and Jaguars’ head coach Major Applewhite confirmed to Al.com that Thompson would indeed join the program.
South Alabama returns last year’s starting quarterback in Gio Lopez, who threw for 2,559 yards with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions – leading the Jaguars to a 7-6 record and a berth in the Salute to Veterans Bowl.
Backup quarterback Bishop Davenport started the bowl game with Lopez unavailable and guided South Alabama to a victory over Western Michigan. Davenport is also slated to return to the program in 2025.
Because Thompson never enrolled in college prior to being drafted, he retains five year of collegiate eligibility.
In 109 major league games, Thompson hit .232 with one home run and stole 27 bases, spending one season with the Rangers and his final two seasons with the Reds.
