Clay Helton Signs Five-Year Contract Extension as Georgia Southern Head Coach

G5 Football Daily Staff

Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Clay Helton walks along the sideline during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton has agreed to a five-year contract extension, as announced by the school.

The extension keeps the 52-year-old Helton in Statesboro through the 2029 season.

"We are pleased that we are able to announce the signing of Clay Helton to a five-year contract extension as the head coach of the Georgia Southern football program,” Georgia State Athletics Director Chris Davis said in a statement. "Coach Helton is a proven head coach who has continued to build this program each year, and he gives us consistency in leadership that continues to move us onward and upward. He's an incredible ambassador of this university and I look forward to watching him continue as the leader of our football team."

Helton has amassed a 20-19 record over three seasons at the helm of the Eagles and is coming off an 8-5 campaign where Georgia Southern made its third straight bowl game.

"I'm very thankful to Dr. Kyle Marrero and Chris Davis for their trust in our staff as we continue to lead the Georgia Southern football program," Helton said.

Over his three seasons, the Eagles earned their second victory in program history over a Power opponent in Nebraska in 2022 and GSU’s third-ever win over a top-25 ranked team coming against James Madison that same season.

