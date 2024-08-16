Every G5 Quarterback on the Manning Award Preseason Watch List 2024
The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Thursday. Ten of the 29 quarterbacks on the list come from the Group of Five Ranks: three from the American Athletic Conference, three from the Mountain West Conference, two from Conference USA, and two from the Sun Belt Conference.
Each of those ten names are listed below.
Joey Aguilar - Senior - Appalachian State
Byrum Brown - Sophomore - South Florida
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi - Sophomore - Colorado State
Seth Henigan - Senior - Memphis
Mikey Keene - Junior - Fresno State
Jaylen Raynor - Sophomore - Arkansas State
Kaidon Salter - Junior - Liberty
Brayden Schager - Senior - Hawaii
Nicholas Vattiato - Junior - Middle Tennessee
Jacob Zeno - Senior - UAB
Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Transfers and other newcomers at schools were not eligible for the preseason Watch List, but additional quarterbacks will be added to the Watch List during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.