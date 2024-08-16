G5 Football Daily

Every G5 Quarterback on the Manning Award Preseason Watch List 2024

Joe Londergan

Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) warms up before Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) warms up before Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the Northern Illinois Huskies during the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its preseason Watch List on Thursday. Ten of the 29 quarterbacks on the list come from the Group of Five Ranks: three from the American Athletic Conference, three from the Mountain West Conference, two from Conference USA, and two from the Sun Belt Conference.

Each of those ten names are listed below.

Joey Aguilar - Senior - Appalachian State

Byrum Brown - Sophomore - South Florida

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi - Sophomore - Colorado State

Seth Henigan - Senior - Memphis

Mikey Keene - Junior - Fresno State

Jaylen Raynor - Sophomore - Arkansas State

Kaidon Salter - Junior - Liberty

Brayden Schager - Senior - Hawaii

Nicholas Vattiato - Junior - Middle Tennessee

Jacob Zeno - Senior - UAB

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Transfers and other newcomers at schools were not eligible for the preseason Watch List, but additional quarterbacks will be added to the Watch List during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

