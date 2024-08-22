Ex-Marshall Quarterback Cam Fancher Named Starter at Florida Atlantic
After being the primary starting quarterback for Marshall over the last season and a half, Cam Fancher has earned the starting job at Florida Atlantic.
“Cam [Fancher] had a really good spring, summer and has had a really good three and a half weeks of fall camp and hasn’t done anything to let go of that spot,” said Florida Atlantic head coach Tom Herman in a video posted to FAU Owls Nest’s YouTube page.
“It’s critical to get Cam and the receivers that are going to play against Michigan State the rep after rep together.”
The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound Dayton, Ohio product, Fancher began his career at Marshall in 2021 and following Grant Wells’ departure, was the team’s primary starter in 2022.
RELATED: RECRUITING: 3-Star Georgia Quarterback Commits to Boise State Football for 2025
During his first season as the Herd’s starter, Fancher threw for 1,558 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, before improving on those numbers as a redshirt sophomore – throwing for 2,162 with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Fancher takes over as the Owls’ starter after last year’s starters in Casey Thompson and Daniel Richardson both transferred from the program, with Thompson landing at Oklahoma and Richardson playing at FCS Florida A&M.
Over his career, Fancher has an 11-6 record as a starting quarterback, winning 10 of his first 11 starts before the Thundering Herd suffered a five-game losing streak in the middle of last season.