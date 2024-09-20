Gio Lopez and South Alabama Dominate App State 48-14 in Thursday Sun Belt Clash
It's been an odd start to the season for South Alabama, now under the direction of former Houston head coach Major Applewhite. However, they put together a complete performance on Thursday night to beat Sun Belt title favorites Appalachian State 48-14 and move to 2-2 overall. The win also gives the Jaguars a 1-0 start to conference play.
The win also comes a week after setting an FBS record with 87 points scored against FCS foe Northwestern State in their first victory of the season.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Gio Lopez was the primary spark in the Jaguars win, showcasing his dual-threat abilities throughout. Lopez finished with three total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 154 yards and rushed for 105 yards on seven carries, including a 50-yard dash into Mountaineer territory and a 31-yard touchdown scamper.
Defensively, junior cornerback Jordan Scruggs returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Jags also forced and recovered a fumble in the win.
Now, Applewhite must prepare his team for a matchup with #16 LSU in Baton Rouge on September 28.
App State, who drop to 2-2 to start the season, host CUSA favorite Liberty that same day.
