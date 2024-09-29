Is Texas State Headed To The Mountain West Conference?
The Mountain West Conference could soon strengthen its membership base by poaching the Texas State Bobcats from the Sun Belt Conference.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Saturday that Texas State have received a verbal offer to join the Mountain West Conference. The Athletic's Chris Vannini confirmed the report, adding that a decision on the school's membership is expected in the coming days.
Texas State would join a Mountain West Conference that, beginning with the 2026 football season, will consist of UNLV, Nevada, Hawaii, Wyoming, Air Force, New Mexico, and San Jose State. Fresno State, Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Utah State all announced their upcoming departures for the Pac-12 last week. The Mountain West needs eight full members to comply with NCAA rules.
A Texas State move to the Mountain West would make the Bobcats the first Texas-based member school since TCU left the league in 2012.
This would be the Bobcat's third FBS conference since they became an FBS program. Texas State have been members of the Sun Belt Conference since 2013. They made the jump to FBS the season prior as a member of the member of the Western Athletic Conference.
In 2024, Texas State are off to a 2-2 start after a one-point loss to Sam Houston on Saturday.
