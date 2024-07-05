Jordan McCloud Named Among Top Ten Offensive Transfers in FBS for 2024
When it comes to the Sun Belt Conference, it's tough to argue against Jordan McCloud as the most anticipated transfer player. The defending Sun Belt Player of the Year landed at Texas State this spring after two highly productive seasons at James Madison.
Pro Football Focus grades most FBS players throughtout the course of the season. Among the players who landed at new schools this offseason, McCloud had the tenth-highest grade in the nation at 84.0.
Among the ten offensive players with the highest grades from PFF, several were from the G5 ranks. Former San José State running back Quali Conley was graded at 84.8 before his move to Arizona and former Liberty receiver CJ Daniels, now at LSU, received a grade of 87.1.
Ex-ULM and North Texas quarterback Chandler Rogers, former MAC Offensive Player of the Year Peny Boone, JMU receiver Elijah Sarratt all also cracked the top ten.
Former New Mexico running back Jacory Merritt, now at Arizona, had the highest grade amongst offensive transfers at 92.7.
McCloud had 40 total touchdowns with 3,413 passing yards in 2023 at James Madison, leading the Dukes to their first FBS bowl appearance. He entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season. For his college career, McCloud has an average of 7.7 yards per passing attempt which has included stops at Arizona and South Florida, in addition to JMU.
McCloud will likely make his first start for Texas State on August 31 when they host FCS Lamar.