Old Dominion LB Jason Henderson Named First-Team Preseason All-American By Sporting News
More honors continue to bestowed upon Old Dominion Monarchs linebacker Jason Henderson in anticipation of the 2024 season. Henderson was the only G5 player to be named a first-team All-American by Sporting News this week with the season beginning later this month.
Henderson also was named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation earlier this summer. After the 2023 campaign, Henderson earned All-America honors from 12 different outlets and was named the Touchdown Club of Richmond Linebacker of the Year.
In 12 games of competition, Henderson finished with 170 tackles, second in the nation in 2023. He led the country in tackles per game with a very impressive 14.2.
The 6'1", 227-pounder compiled at-least ten tackles in 11 contests in 2023. His 436 career tackles are the most in Old Dominion football history.
The Monarchs open the 2024 campaign on August 31 at South Carolina. ODU finished the 2024 season with a record of 6-7. They are still searching for their first winning season under head coach Ricky Rahne.