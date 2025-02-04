G5 Football Daily

RECRUITING: Coastal Carolina Lands Star JUCO Running Back For 2025

Joe Londergan

Dec 23, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers head coach Tim Beck talks to his players during the first quarter of the Easypost Hawaii Bowl against the San Jose State Spartans at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-Imagn Images
Tim Beck's Coastal Carolina Chanticleers added to their 2025 recruiting haul over the weekend with the commitment of touted running back Breyahn Townsend. Townsend announced his commitment to the Chanticleers after spending his freshman season at Independence Community College in Kansas.

In 2024, Townsend appeared in ten games for Independence, rushing for 348 yards and three touchdowns. The 6'0" 190-pound prospect originally hails from Midlothian, Illinois, where he prepped at Bremen high school.

247Sports rated Townsend as a three-star prospect and the #2 JUCO running back in the class of 2025.

Townsend chose the Chanticleers over offers from Houston, Liberty, Toledo, UCF, USF, Utah, and UTSA, Tulsa, and Missouri State, among others.

Townsend can sign with the Chanticleers on Wednesday, February 5, along with any other unsigned commitments for the 2025 class.

Watch some of his highlights here.

Joe Londergan
