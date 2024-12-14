G5 Football Daily

REPORT: Former Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Joining Southern Miss Staff As OC

Sep 30, 2023; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Former Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is set to become Southern Miss’ offensive coordinator, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.

The 55-year-old Anderson went 23-17 with three bowl appearances and an 11-win season in 2021 leading the Aggies, but had his employment agreement terminated by the university following an investigation into Anderson’s handling of off-field issues relating to players on his roster.

Prior to his three-year stint with the Aggies, Anderson was the head coach at Arkansas State for seven seasons, amassing a 51-37 record with six bowl appearances.

Anderson becomes the first hire to be publicly reported under Charles Huff, who assumed the reigns at Southern Miss after leading Marshall to a 10-3 record this season.

This will be Anderson’s second stint in Hattiesburg as he served as quarterbacks coach from 2008-2011, also assuming the offensive coordinator duties over his final two seasons with the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss looks to rebuild the program after Will Hall’s four-year stint as head coach resulted in a 14-30 record with one bowl appearance in 2022. 

