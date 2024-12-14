REPORT: Former Utah State Head Coach Blake Anderson Joining Southern Miss Staff As OC
Former Utah State head coach Blake Anderson is set to become Southern Miss’ offensive coordinator, as first reported by Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports.
The 55-year-old Anderson went 23-17 with three bowl appearances and an 11-win season in 2021 leading the Aggies, but had his employment agreement terminated by the university following an investigation into Anderson’s handling of off-field issues relating to players on his roster.
Prior to his three-year stint with the Aggies, Anderson was the head coach at Arkansas State for seven seasons, amassing a 51-37 record with six bowl appearances.
Anderson becomes the first hire to be publicly reported under Charles Huff, who assumed the reigns at Southern Miss after leading Marshall to a 10-3 record this season.
This will be Anderson’s second stint in Hattiesburg as he served as quarterbacks coach from 2008-2011, also assuming the offensive coordinator duties over his final two seasons with the Golden Eagles.
Southern Miss looks to rebuild the program after Will Hall’s four-year stint as head coach resulted in a 14-30 record with one bowl appearance in 2022.
