REPORT: South Alabama QB Gio Lopez Headed To ACC Via Transfer Portal
South Alabama starting quarterback Gio Lopez has entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal and reportedly is set to sign with North Carolina.
247Sports has placed a crystal ball that has Lopez joining the Tar Heels after three seasons with the Jaguars.
The 6-foot, 220-pound dual-threat quarterback earned the full-time starting role this year after playing towards the end of his redshirt freshman season.
Lopez completed 66% of his passes and threw for over 2,500 yards with 18 touchdowns while adding another 465 rushing yards and another seven scores on the ground.
During the first transfer portal window, Lopez was reportedly considering entering the portal, but chose to remain with Major Applewhite at South Alabama. Lopez would have been one of the top Group of Five signal-callers in the fall, but instead Lopez will take his talents to the Power Four level.
After coming out of Madison, AL as a three-star recruit, Lopez signed with South Alabama and appeared in five games during his redshirt freshman season – highlighted by winning the MVP award in the Jaguars’ contest against Eastern Michigan in the 68 Ventures Bowl.