Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 3
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- James Madison Dukes
- Texas State Bobcats
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Troy Trojans
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Georgia State Panthers
1. App State
2. Texas State
3. James Madison
4. Arkansas State
5. Marshall
10. Louisiana-Monroe
11. Troy
12. Georgia Southern
13. Southern Miss
14. Georgia State
In this week’s edition, App State still holds the number one spot. Yes, you would have liked to have seen them push Clemson for four quarters, but the Mountaineers still have to be considered the top dog in the Sun Belt.
Texas State rebounded from a poor showing against FCS Lamar to send a major statement across the Group of Five landscape, taking out an overmatched UTSA team by 39 points at home – marking their territory as the new leader in the Lone Star State among the G5’s.
If you don’t know about Arkansas State’s Jaylen Raynor, you better get acquainted in a hurry. The super sophomore accounted for over 300 yards of total offense and the Red Wolves could be a surprise player contender come conference play.
At the lower end of the league, the Georgia clubs pick up wins, but GSU still lands in the last-place spot with an FCS victory, while Georgia Southern slides up a notch. Let’s keep an eye on league play to really start seeing some shakeup here in the conference.