Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 7

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Butch Jones reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
1. Arkansas State

2. James Madison

3. Texas State

4. South Alabama

5. Marshall

6. Louisiana-Monroe

7. Louisiana

8. Coastal Carolina

9. App State

10. Old Dominion

11. Troy

12. Georgia Southern

13. Southern Miss

14. Georgia State

The weekend’s slate of games served as evidence why the Sun Belt Conference may be the best Group of Five conference in the nation, because the league is rife with parity.

Look no further than Marshall’s 52-37 win over App State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Mountaineers looked like they could be the cream of the crop in the league at one point this season – but now sit at 0-2 in league play.  

Coastal Carolina and Louisiana pick up conference wins and sit at 4-1, which propels them to the middle of the pack in the league, however, I’ll still give Texas State and Arkansas State the nod over them when looking at the competition they’ve faced.

Give credit to Butch Jones’ club. They knocked off a South Alabama team that appeared to be surging over the last few weeks, beating the Jags 18-16 behind 345 passing yards from Jaylen Raynor. That win puts them at the top spot as Bryant Vincent continues to impress, knocking off James Madison in a major upset.

The Warhawks’ 21-19 win over JMU puts them in the top-six among Sun Belt teams. 

