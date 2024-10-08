Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 7
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Troy Trojans
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Texas State Bobcats
- James Madison Dukes
- Georgia State Panthers
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
1. Arkansas State
2. James Madison
3. Texas State
4. South Alabama
5. Marshall
6. Louisiana-Monroe
7. Louisiana
8. Coastal Carolina
9. App State
10. Old Dominion
11. Troy
12. Georgia Southern
13. Southern Miss
14. Georgia State
The weekend’s slate of games served as evidence why the Sun Belt Conference may be the best Group of Five conference in the nation, because the league is rife with parity.
Look no further than Marshall’s 52-37 win over App State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Mountaineers looked like they could be the cream of the crop in the league at one point this season – but now sit at 0-2 in league play.
Coastal Carolina and Louisiana pick up conference wins and sit at 4-1, which propels them to the middle of the pack in the league, however, I’ll still give Texas State and Arkansas State the nod over them when looking at the competition they’ve faced.
Give credit to Butch Jones’ club. They knocked off a South Alabama team that appeared to be surging over the last few weeks, beating the Jags 18-16 behind 345 passing yards from Jaylen Raynor. That win puts them at the top spot as Bryant Vincent continues to impress, knocking off James Madison in a major upset.
The Warhawks’ 21-19 win over JMU puts them in the top-six among Sun Belt teams.