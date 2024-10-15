G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 8

G5 Football Daily Staff

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia State Panthers head coach Dell McGee on the field before a game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia State Panthers head coach Dell McGee on the field before a game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
1. James Madison

2. Texas State

3. Arkansas State

4. Louisiana-Monroe

5. South Alabama

6. Louisiana

7. Marshall

8. App State

9. Coastal Carolina

10. Old Dominion

11. Troy

12. Georgia Southern

13. Southern Miss

14. Georgia State

Remember when the theme of last week’s Sun Belt power rankings was parity?

Well, it’s Groundhog Day as the Sun Belt continues to be one of the most closely contended leagues in the nation – with any team capable of beating another on any given weekend.

Arkansas State took a decisive loss which dropped them from the top spot to number three, losing 41-9 to Texas State, who for the first time in several weeks looked like the team who was a preseason favorite.

James Madison moves back to the top spot as they hand Coastal Carolina a 32-point loss over the weekend.

Easily the most surprising team in the conference has been Bryant Vincent’s ULM team. After winning six games over the past two seasons combined, the Warhawks at 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play following Saturday's win over Southern Miss.

The middle of the pack also shifts as Louisiana gets a solid win over App State and Marshall falls to Georgia Southern.

