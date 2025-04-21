Texas State Kicker Mason Shipley Commits To Texas Longhorns For 2025
Former Texas State standout kicker Mason Shipley has committed to join Texas, as first reported by Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.
Shipley leaves Texas State with one season of eligibility remaining and was one of the top players in the Sun Belt Conference.
After starting his career with Oklahoma State in 2020, Shipley went 15-of-19 on field goal attempts in 2024 and kicked a 60-yard field goal against Sam Houston State – marking a Texas State and Sun Belt Conference record for longest kick made in a game.
Following Shipley’s entry to the transfer portal, 247Sports Texas Beat Writer Eric Henry noted on April 17 that Shipley would be a target for the Longhorns, who saw their three-year starting kicker in Bert Auburn enter the transfer portal.
During the 2023 campaign, Shipley earned All-Sun Belt First Team and was named as a Lou Groza Award Semifinalist, Shipley hit all 15 of the field goals that he attempted and missed just one of 59 PATs attempted.
Texas State is coming off of consecutive 8-5 seasons and wins in the First Responder Bowl under third-year head coach G.J. Kinne.