Texas State Promotes Keopple to Offensive Coordinator, Martinez Returns As Assistant
Texas State are set to make a pair of offensive hires for the program’s 2025 staff.
After serving as the team’s assistant quarterback coach and Director of Recruiting, Landon Keopple will assume the role as offensive coordinator.
Keopple has worked with Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne during stops at Incarnate Word and Hawaii.
Before joining Hawaii in June 2020, Keopple spent 11 years at Division II Southern Arkansas, including nine years as its offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach/recruiting coordinator (2011-19). Keopple helped develop 51 Great American Conference selections in the last seven years and helped a quarterback earn all-conference in eight straight seasons.
Along with Keopple, Kinne is naming Stephen F. Austin’s Randy Martinez as the team’s wide receivers coach.
Like Keopple, Martinez spent time previously under Kinne.
After leaving Texas State in January 2024 to take the role as the Lumberjacks’ running backs coach, but spent the 2023 season in an administrative role as the Bobcats’ recruiting operations coordinator.
Prior to that stint with the Bobcats, Martinez was the special teams coordinator, running backs/tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator for Texas high school powerhouse Duncanville High School (TX) for two years from 2021 to 2022. He helped Duncanville win the 6A Division I state championship in 2022.
The native Texan started his career as a student assistant coach at Sam Houston State, working with the offensive line (2017-18) and tight ends (2018-19).
247Sports Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer were first on both staff changes.
