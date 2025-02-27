TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia State QB Zach Gibson on the Move
Journeyman quarterback Zach Gibson appears to be headed for his fourth Division I program.
Gibson's entrance into the portal was announced Wednesday following his 2024 campaign with the Georgia State Panthers. The Johns Creek, Georgia native has one season of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school, Gibson was a three-star prospect and the #76 pro style quarterback in the class of 2019.
The 6'2" 200-pound signal caller began his career at Akron in 2019, where he played three seasons with appearances in 17 games. He then transferred to Georgia Tech for the 2022 and 2023 seasons with six appearances for the Yellow Jackets, but did not see action in 2023.
In 2024 for Dell McGee's program, Gibson threw for 1,004 yards with seven touchdown passes with a completion percentage of 67.5.
Gibson's best season came in 2021 with Akron, completing 109 passes on 157 attempts for 1262 yards and ten touchdowns.
For his career, Gibson has completed 385 passes on 625 attempts for 4064 yards with 23 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He also has one rushing touchdown under his belt.
The Spring transfer portal window officially opens on April 16.