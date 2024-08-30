ULM Down Jackson State 30-14, Secure Bryant Vincent's First Win
A new era officially kicked off for Louisiana-Monroe football on Thursday night as the Warhawks held off the visiting Jackson State Tigers by a score of 30 - 14.
The lightning-delayed victory marked not only the first of the season for ULM, and the first since September 9, 2023, but the first of head coach Bryant Vincent’s tenure as the leader of the program. Vincent was hired this past December after a season as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico, which was preceded by five years as the OC, quarterbacks coach, and interim head coach at UAB.
The win was spurred along by true freshman running back Ahmad Hardy, who went over the 100-yard rushing mark and scored a touchdown in his first collegiate game.
Oklahoma transfer quarterback General Booty also looked fairly comfortable in his ULM debut, finishing with ten completions on 14 attempts for 104 yards and a touchdown, plus 22 rushing yards on eight attempts. New Mexico transfer quarterback Aidan Armenta also made a brief appearance, throwing his first touchdown for ULM.
Defensively, the Warhawks forced the game’s only turnover with an interception from safety Wydett Williams Jr., who also led the team in tackles with ten, as well as half a sack.
The Warhawks will hope to start the season 2-0 on September 8 when they host Trent Dilfer’s UAB Blazers, who dominated Alcorn State 41-3 on Thursday.