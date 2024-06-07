ULM Warhawks Announce Signing of New International Player For 2024
Adding to their 2024 roster, the ULM Warhawks announced the signing of Australian punter Makenzie Ryan on Friday.
Ryan had previously committed to the Warhawks earlier this spring, but now makes the move to the the Sun Belt official.
A product of Kyabram, Australia, Ryan has yet to play an official game of American football after spending his youth playing the Aussie rules version of the game. The 25-year old learned the intricacies of punting for the American game through the famed Prokick Australia program.
Ryan will also be ULM's holder on the field goal unit.
In 2024, ULM will be led by head coach Bryant Vincent in his first year on the job. Vincent spent last season as the offensive coordinator at New Mexico after spending a year as the interim head coach at UAB. The Warhawks open the 2024 season on August 29 against Jackson State.