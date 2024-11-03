ULM Will Discipline O-Line Coach For Sideline Outburst, Altercation With Player
During ULM's 28-23 loss to Marshall on Saturday, Warhawks offensive line coach Cameron Blankenship became visibly angry with offensive lineman Drew Hutchinson, pushing Hutchinson and eventually needing to be physically separated from the player.
Following the loss, ULM released a statement, noting that Blankenship will be internally disciplined for the incident.
"In Saturday's game at Marshall, Assistant Coach Cameron Blankenship made physical contact with a ULM student-athlete on the sideline. This behavior is unacceptable and not how ULM football conducts business. There will be disciplinary action taken against the assistant coach. Because this is a personnel matter, the discipline will be handled internally."
ULM are 5-3 to start the season in head coach Bryant Vincent's first season at the helm. The Warhawks travel to Texas State this Saturday, November 9.
