What It Means: App State vs. Liberty Football Game Cancelled Due To Hurricane Helene
As Hurricane Helene continues to damage communities in the southeast and along the East Coast of the United States, Appalachian State University (located in Boone, North Carolina) announced Friday morning that Saturday's scheduled football game against the visiting Liberty Flames is cancelled. Per a press release from App State, the game will not be rescheduled.
What it means for both teams...
With Liberty off to a 4-0 start, their hopes of a berth in the College Football Playoff are still very much alive. However, convincing non-conference wins were going to be important for the Flames in terms of impressing the CFP committee, even if they do win Conference USA again. App State had similar aspirations entering the season, but doubts have been cast on that recently after a shaky 2-2 start and a loss to start Sun Belt play against South Alabama.
In other words, both teams are in need of quality wins to boost their respective postseason profiles. Now that this contest has been cancelled with no plans to reschedule, it seems as if what would have been a key piece of those resumes has slipped away. Now it becomes even more important for either team to not only be at their best for their remaining schedule, but also get some help from teams like Boise State and UNLV who are currently ranked in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, respectively.
