The 5 Highest-Ranked G5 Teams in The Athletic's Preseason List
Chris Vannini of The Athletic released his comprehensive preseason rankings of each team in FBS college football on Monday.
With 2024 being the first season that the Group of Five is guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff, it's worth noting the list's highest-ranked teams. Will one of them win their conference and impress the committee enough to reach the postseason tournament?
#29 - Boise State Broncos
The Broncos are favored to repeat as champions of the Mountain West Conference in 2024. Boise State have the benefit of, arguably, the best running back in college football with Ashton Jeanty, who is pushing to hit the 2,000-yard rushing mark this year.
#30 - Liberty Flames
Last season's New Years Six representative in the G5, Liberty return most of their production from the previous season and have an extremely favorable schedule. Executing at a high level throughout the entire regular season, as they did last year, will put them in the College Football Playoff.
#31 - Memphis Tigers
The Tigers were picked to win the AAC this season and have been continuously raising the bar since head coach Ryan Silverfield took over. Now with a talented returning group led by multi-year starting quarterback Seth Henigan, this could very well be the Year of the Tiger in the G5.
#38 - Appalachian State Mountaineers
Something of a playoff dark horse, Appalachian State are the favorites to claim the Sun Belt Conference. While the Mountaineers have a talented group, particularly with an offense that includes returning starting quarterback Joey Aguilar and receiver Kaedin Robinson, is the Sun Belt so competitive that it hinders App State's chances of reaching the playoff?
#42 - Tulane Green Wave
Tulane's previous two seasons have been the best in program history. Expectations are slightly lower this year, but not by much. That's because of the hiring of Jon Sumrall as the team's new head coach, who just led Troy to back-to-back Sun Belt championships at Troy.