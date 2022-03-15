Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

The first season of Indiana basketball under coach Mike Woodson is in the books. The Hoosiers went 18-12 in the regular season, with the highlight being a win over Purdue at home. Indiana also won two games in the Big Ten Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Here are all the scores and game stories and more from the 2021-22 season.