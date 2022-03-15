Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule
The first season of Indiana basketball under coach Mike Woodson is in the books. The Hoosiers went 18-12 in the regular season, with the highlight being a win over Purdue at home. Indiana also won two games in the Big Ten Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years. Here are all the scores and game stories and more from the 2021-22 season.
Updated March 13, 2022, 7 a.m. ET
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Mike Woodson era at Indiana has begun. Here is the complete schedule, with game times and TV information where applicable. Future tip times will be announced once they are released.
Nov. 9: Indiana 68, Eastern Michigan 62
- When/Where: Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 1-0; Eastern Michigan 0-1
- Game story: Indiana let most of a 21-point second-half lead slip away against Eastern Michigan, but made several big plays in the final minute to pull out a 68-62 win for Mike Woodson's first victory as the Hoosiers' head coach. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: It's been a happy homecoming with Mike Woodson coming home to coach at his alma mater, and with Indiana winning its first game for him Tuesday, the show has started. There's still plenty of work to be done, but it's a nice start. CLICK HERE
Nov. 12: Indiana 85, Northern Illinois 49
- When/Where: Friday, Nov. 12 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 2-0; Northern Illinois 1-1
- Game story: Mike Woodson wanted to see his team play for a full 40 minutes, and he got exactly that in the Hoosiers' rout. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the total team effort with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven blocked shots. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana got a lot of impressive performances from his bench players during Friday night's blowout victory over Northern Illinois, and it's going to be interesting going forward to see how Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson balances all this talent. CLICK HERE
Nov. 17: Indiana 76, St. John's 74
- When/Where: Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 3-0; St. John's 2-1
- Game story: Indiana let a 13-point lead slip away in the second half, but they never trailed and answered the bell every time St. John's got close. They hung on to win 76-74, the third straight win for Mike Woodson's Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana found a way to win a huge game, and they did it with a bunch of unsung heroes stepping up in a big way. That would have never happened a year ago, with further proof that Mike Woodson is fixing this team both physically and mentally. CLICK HERE
Nov. 21: Indiana 76, Louisiana 44
- When/Where: Sunday, Nov. 21 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 4-0; Louisiana 3-1
- Game story: Parker Stewart has been quiet through Indiana's first three games, but he was on fire Sunday night, making his first six shots and leading the Hoosiers to an easy 76-44 victory over Louisiana. CLICK HERE
Nov. 23: Indiana 70, Jackson State 35
- When/Where: Tuesday, Nov. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 5-0; Jackson State 0-5
- Game story: Point guard Xavier Johnson led Indiana with 14 points and seven bounds as the Hoosiers crushed Jackson State 70-35 and raised their record to 5-0 on the season. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Xavier Johnson was brought in to improve Indiana's point guard play, and he has, but it's also incumbent on young sophomore Khristian Lander to step up his game. So far, we're seeing his growth this week, and that makes the Hoosiers a better team. CLICK HERE
Nov. 27: Indiana 90, Marshall 79
- When/Where: Saturday, Nov. 27 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 6-0; Marshall 4-2
- Game story: Trayce Jackson-Davis made Marshall pay for single coverage, setting an Assembly Hall scoring record with 43 points. The junior All-American candidate made 18-of-24 shots from the field in the tenth-best scoring night in school history. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: While Trayce Jackson-Davis was setting an Assembly Hall scoring record with 43 points, his parents missed it all, instead attending his brother Tayven's state championship football game. It was quite a night for the Jackson family. "I told them, that's what you get for not coming to my game," Jackson-Davis said. CLICK HERE
Nov. 30: Syracuse 112, Indiana 110 (2-OT)
- When/Where: Tuesday, Nov. 30 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.
- Records: Indiana 6-1; Syracuse 4-3
- Game story: Indiana staged an epic second-half comeback, but lost in double overtime to Syracuse 112-110, losing on a pair of free throws with just 0.8 seconds left in the second extra period for their first loss of the year. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 31 points. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana had 26 turnovers in its double-overtime loss to Syracuse and coach Mike Woodson is sure that he "thought that was the difference in them winning the ballgame.'' It's an issue that needs cleaned up quickly with the Big Ten regular season starting. CLICK HERE
Dec. 4: Indiana 68, Nebraska 55
- When/Where: Saturday, Dec. 4 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington Indiana.
- Records: Indiana 7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten; Nebraska 5-4, 0-1 in Big Ten
- Game story: Indiana got off to a slow start on Saturday in the Big Ten opener against Nebraska, but freshman guard Tamar Bates ignited a rally that helped lead the Hoosiers to a 68-55 win. CLICK HERE
Dec. 8: Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59
- When/Where: Wednesday, Dec., 8 at Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Records: Indiana 7-2, 1-1 in Big Ten; Wisconsin 8-1, 1-0 in Big Ten
- Game story: Indiana had a big lead and looked primed to end a 23-year losing streak at Wisconsin, but everything that could go wrong did in the second half. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Point guard Xavier Johnson had a one-on-one film session with Mike Woodson and ''we went through every read that I made'' in the Hoosiers' loss to Wisconsin. Johnson is a risk/reward guy, and he knows he has to be better going forward. CLICK HERE
Dec. 12: Indiana 81, Merrimack 49
- When/Where: Sunday, Dec. 12 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 8-2, Merrimack 4-8
- Game story: Race Thompson was perfect from the floor, Trayce Jackson-Davis was perfect from the line and Jordan Geronimo had a career day with 13 points and 13 rebounds. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Quit worrying about the easy early-season schedule. There's still plenty to gain from it, especially with the bench players who need the work, too. CLICK HERE
Dec. 18: Indiana 64, Notre Dame 56
- When/Where: Saturday, Dec. 18 in the Crossroads Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 9-2, Notre Dame 4-5
- Game story: Indiana let a second-half lead slip away again, but this time the Hoosiers answered the bell with a dominating defensive performance down the stretch to beat Notre Dame 64-56 in the final game of the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee were having poor shooting days, right up until they both made huge shots down the stretch to clinch a win over Notre Dame. And Parker Stewart just keeps on making threes, making the Hoosiers' offense so much better. CLICK HERE
Dec. 22: Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61
- When/Where: Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana 10-2, Northern Kentucky 4-7
- Game story: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, and Race Thompson was exceptional once again on the offensive end. Anthony Leal got his first career start for the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Race Thompson finally missed a shot after coming into the game on a 10-shot streak. He was still 7-for-9 from the field, and Indiana's productivity inside helped lead to another win. Thompson just keeps getting better and better every game. CLICK HERE
Dec. 29: UNC-Asheville vs. Indiana
- The Dec. 29 game between Indiana and UNC-Asheville was cancelled before of COVID-19 issues inside the Bulldogs program. The game was not rescheduled.
Jan. 2: Penn State 61, Indiana 58
- When/Where: Sunday, Jan. 2 at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.
- Records: Indiana is 10-3, 1-2 in Big Ten: Penn State is 6-5, 1-2 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana let one slip away, struggling to shoot, making just 4-of-17 three-pointers, and they allowed Nittany Lions shooters too many open looks during a second-half run.. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Learning how to win on the road is still a challenge for Indiana, a team that's been 'stuck in a rut' a little bit, Mike Woodson says. CLICK HERE
Jan. 6: Indiana 67, Ohio State 51
- When/Where: Thursday, Jan. 6 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 11-3, 2-2 in Big Ten: Ohio State now 9-3, 3-1 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Trayce Jackson-Davis got called out by his coach earlier this week, but Indiana's star forward responded to it in a big way, scoring 27 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in the win over Ohio State. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana played with more pace, more urgency and more energy, rolling a very good Ohio State team. That high energy level provided by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway made the Hoosiers look like a very scary team. CLICK HERE
Jan. 9: Indiana 73, Minnesota 60
- When/Where: Sunday, Jan. 9 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 12-3, 3-2 in Big Ten: Minnesota now 10-3, 1-3 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Xavier Johnson had 14 points and Rob Phinisee added 13 as the Hoosiers beat Minnesota, two of five guys in double figures. Indiana's defense held the Gophers to just six points in the final nine minutes. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: During Indiana's two impressive home victories this week over Ohio State and Minnesota, the Hoosiers did a great job of not turning the ball over. A huge issue earlier in the season, Indiana is doing a much better job of taking care of the ball. CLICK HERE
Read More
Jan. 13: Iowa 83, Indiana 74
- When/Where: Thursday, Jan. 13 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- Records: Indiana now 12-4, 3-3 in Big Ten: Iowa now 13-4, 2-3 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Poor free throwing shooting, too many turnovers and a lack of rebounding was too much for Indiana to overcome in an 83-74 loss to Iowa in Iowa City. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: It takes 40 minutes of solid basketball to win on the road in the Big Ten, and Indiana came up short again, this time at Iowa on Thursday night when the Hoosiers fell 83-74 for their fourth straight road loss of the season, and eighth dating back to last February. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our photo gallery from the game, featuring nearly three dozes images. CLICK HERE
Jan. 17: Indiana 78, Nebraska 71
- When/Where: Monday, Jan. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
- Records: Indiana now 13-4, and 4-3 in Big Ten: Nebraska now 6-13, and 0-8 in Big Ten.
- Game story: After four straight near-misses on the road this season, Indiana finally got the job done on at Nebraska, beating the Cornhuskers 78-71 for its first road win of the season. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and Jordan Geronimo was perfect off the bench. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our photo gallery from the game, featuring nearly three dozes images. CLICK HERE
Jan. 20: Indiana 68, Purdue 65
- When/Where: Thursday, Jan. 20 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 14-4, and 5-3 in Big Ten: Purdue now 15-3, and 4-3 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Lafayette native Rob Phinisee had the game of his life on Thursday night, scoring 20 points and hitting the game-winning three-pointer to beat No. 4 Purdue 68-65. It snapped a nine-game losing streak to his hometown school, and finally gave him some bragging rights. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: There is a new top to Rob Phinisee's up-and-down career at Indiana after the Lafayette senior had the game of a lifetime on Thursday, scoring a career-high 20 points and nailing a late three-pointer to beat No 4 Purdue, ending a nine-game losing streak to their archrival. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our photo gallery from the game, featuring nearly three dozes images. CLICK HERE
Jan. 23: Michigan 80, Indiana 62
- When/Where: Sunday, Jan. 23 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 14-5, and 5-4 in Big Ten: Michigan now 9-7, and 3-3 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Michigan made 11 three-pointers and jumped out early on Indiana, handing the Hoosiers their first home loss of the season in an 80-62 win. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 17 points. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: It's been a heck of a week at Indiana, with a couple of big nights and then the first bad performance of the year at home. It's a great reminder that this team, with all of its flaws, will make you happy one day and disappoint you on others. That's how it goes at this level. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our photo gallery from the game, featuring nearly three dozes images. CLICK HERE
Jan. 26: Indiana 74, Penn State 57
- When/Where: Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 15-5, and 6-4 in Big Ten: Penn State now 8-9, and 3-6 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana came out of the gates blazing, and cruised to an easy 74-57 victory over Penn State, getting their 15th win of the year. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana senior guard Rob Phinisee suffered a foot injury on Wednesday, and has plantar fasciitis. He will miss Saturday's game at Maryland, and with Khristian Lander still ailing, coach Mike Woodson may have to look for alternatives at the point guard spot behind Xavier Johnson. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our photo gallery from the game, featuring nearly three dozes images. CLICK HERE
Jan. 29: Indiana 68, Maryland 55
- When/Where: Saturday, Jan. 29 at Xfinity Center in College Park, Md.
- Records: Indiana now 16-5, and 7-4 in Big Ten: Maryland now 11-10, and 3-7 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Race Thompson had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and frontcourt partner Trayce Jackson-Davis added 17 and nine as Indiana rolled to a convincing 68-55 victory over Maryland on Saturday, keeping in close contact with the Big Ten's leaders. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: For Xavier Johnson, it was a happy homecoming, having a huge game in front of family and friends. It was a special day for him and his parents. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here's our photo gallery from Saturday's big win at Maryland. CLICK HERE
Feb. 5: Illinois 74, Indiana 57
- When/Where: Saturday, Feb. 5 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 16-6, and 7-5 in Big Ten: Illinois now 17-5, and 10-2 in Big Ten.
- Game story: It took a while, but powerful Illinois finally got the best of Indiana on Saturday, surging to a 74-57 win with a furious second half rally to keep control of its lead in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: During the final 13 minutes of Indiana's loss to Illinois on Saturday, the Hoosiers scored just 11 points and made only two baskets in their set offense, going 2-for-15 from the field. It was a recipe for disaster, and one we've seen before. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: See pictures from the game in our game-day photo gallery. CLICK HERE
Feb. 8: Northwestern 59, Indiana 51
- When/Where: Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.
- Records: Indiana now 16-7, and 7-6 in Big Ten: Northwestern now 12-10, and 5-8 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana coach Mike Woodson suspended five players for breaking team rules, and the other half of his team fought gamely against Northwestern, but came up short after fading in the second half, losing 59-51. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Draw the lines. Five Indiana basketball players get suspended, and then Indiana loses at Northwestern in a very winnable game. So now, how much damage do these selfish suspensions do to this Indiana team that's trying to restore some pride and glory back into this program? We'll have to wait to see. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: See pictures from the game in our game-day photo gallery. CLICK HERE
Feb. 12: Michigan State 76, Indiana 61
- When/Where: Saturday, Feb. 12 at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
- Records: Indiana now 16-8, and 7-7 in Big Ten: Michigan State now 18-6, and 9-4 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana made some personnel adjustments, but they didn't work out like Mike Woodson had hoped in a 76-61 loss that featured more poor shooting and a rare off night defensively. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Just like that, Indiana has suddenly lost three games in a row, and problems abound with shooting and even defensive intensity. It needs to get fixed — and fast — if Indiana is going to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with six games to go. CLICK HERE
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69
- When/Where: Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 16-9, and 7-8 in Big Ten: Wisconsin now 20-5, and 11-4 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Despite a 30-point night from Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana struggles to make shots in the closing minutes and loses again to No. 15 Wisconsin, this time 74-69 for their fourth straight loss of the season, and fifth in a row in the series. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Late shooting woes once again took down Indiana on Tuesday night in a 74-69 loss to No. 15 Wisconsin, and the loss was directly related to the Hoosiers missing five straight shots from the perimeter in the final two minutes. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: View 20 action shots from Indiana's matchup versus Wisconsin. More than 17,000 fans filed into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to witness the Big Ten showdown. CLICK HERE
Feb. 21: Ohio State 80, Indiana 69 (OT)
- When/Where: Monday, Feb. 21 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
- Records: Indiana now 16-10, and 7-9 in Big Ten: Ohio State now 17-7, and 10-5 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana erased an 11-point deficit in the second half, but then blew a late lead of their own in the final minute of the game and got boat-raced in overtime, losing 80-69 to No. 22 Ohio State for its fifth straight loss. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: A surprisingly common theme throughout Indiana's late failures this year is that standout forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has gone long stretches without scoring — or even shooting — late in tight games. Sure, he attracts a lot of attention, but Indiana needs much more out of the 6-foot-9 star in the final four games. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: View 20 action shots from the overtime thriller in Columbus. It's worth taking a peak, because our photographers had a great night. CLICK HERE
Feb. 24: Indiana 74, Maryland 64
- When/Where: Thursday, Feb. 24 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 17-10, and 8-9 in Big Ten: Maryland now 13-15, and 5-12 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson nearly threw a perfect game, scoring 24 points while going 7-for-7 from the field, 3-for-3 from deep and 7-for-8 from the foul line in the big win, which snapped a five-game losing streak. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana sophomore Jordan Geronimo has an off-the-charts energy level that leads to him doing ''Geronimo things,'' but nothing can top the basket he made Thursday, when he spiked the ball off the floor — and it went in. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Our photographers had a great night on Thursday in capturing many great images from Indiana's win over Maryland. Take the time to review the full photo gallery. CLICK HERE
Feb. 27: Indiana 74, Minnesota 69
- When/Where: Sunday, Feb. 27 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
- Records: Indiana now 18-10, and 9-9 in Big Ten: Minnesota now 13-14, and 4-14 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Indiana gets a second-straight 24-point performance from point guard Xavier Johnson, and hangs on for dear life after blowing most of a 27-point lead in an 84-79 victory over Minnesota to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our collection of photos from Sunday night's Indiana game at Minnesota. CLICK HERE
March 2: Rutgers 66, Indiana 63
- When/Where: Wednesday, March 2 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 18-11, and 9-10 in Big Ten: Rutgers now 17-12, and 11-8 in Big Ten.
- Game story: Once again, favored Indiana let a double-digit lead slip away, and wound up losing to Rutgers 66-63 when Ron Harper Jr. hit a three-pointer with 2 seconds to go in the final regular-season home game of the season at Assembly Hall. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Indiana won't have a winning record in the Big Ten this season, and the late-season losses have been painful. We didn't see enough variety added to Trayce Jackson-Davis' game this year, and the question has to be asked. Did Mike Woodson do enough to make him better? CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our collection of photos from Senior Night at Assembly Hall after the loss to Rutgers. CLICK HERE
March 6: Purdue 69, Indiana 67
- When/Where: Saturday, March 6 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Records: Indiana now 18-12, and 9-11 in Big Ten: Purdue now 25-6, and 14-6 in Big Ten.
- Game story: The battle of arch-rivals went down to the wire, but No. 8 Purdue held on to beat Indiana 69-67 on Saturday at Mackey Arena to close out the regular season for both schools. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Check out 20 photos from Indiana's matchup inside Mackey Arena versus Purdue on Saturday. The snapshots equally feature both Hoosier and Boilermaker players in a competitive 69-67 win for Purdue. CLICK HERE
March 10 (Big Ten Tournament): Indiana 74, Michigan 69
- When/Where: Thursday, March 10 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- What: Big Ten Tournament second-round game.
- Records: Indiana now 19-12, Michigan now 17-14.
- Game story: Left for dead and on the verge of getting blown out, Indiana was on an unprecedented 28-4 run and came back to beat Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday, likely securing its first NCAA Tournament berth in six years. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half making Indiana's 74-69 win over Michigan a true comeback game in the Big Ten Tournament. Here's what Jackson-Davis and point guard Xavier Johnson said following the win. Read their whole transcript, or watch the attached video of the entire press conference. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Here is our collection of photos from Indiana's stunning comeback win over Michigan CLICK HERE
March 11 (Big Ten Tournament): Indiana 65, Illinois 63
- When/Where: Friday, March 11 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- What: Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
- Records: Indiana now 20-12, Illinois now 22-9.
- Game story: For the second straight day, Indiana pulled off a dramatic upset at the Big Ten Tournament, this time knocking off No. 1 seed Illinois 65-63 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' jump shots and made free throws. CLICK HERE
- Tom Brew column: All of the hard work and heartache from this regular season is starting to reap benefits in the Big Ten Tournament for Indiana, and even though he doesn't want it, coach Mike Woodson deserves a lot of credit for that. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: Look inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 30 photos from Indiana's 65-63 win over the No. 1-seed Fighting Illini. CLICK HERE
March 12 (Big Ten Tournament): Iowa 80, Indiana 77
- When/Where: Saturday, March 12 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
- What: Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
- Records: Indiana now 23-12, Iowa now 25-9.
- Game story: Jordan Bohannon, a sixth-year senior guard at Iowa who's been a thorn in the side of Indiana teams for years, hit a banked 30-footer with a second to go to give the Hawkeyes an 80-77 win over the Hoosiers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals on Saturday in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
- Photo gallery: It was a close one. You can see the fight from both Indiana and Iowa in 30 photos from the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. Iowa was just three points better finishing off the Hoosiers 80-77 in an electric Gainbridge Fieldhouse. CLICK HERE
NCAA Tournament schedule
- March 15 (Tuesday): Indiana (20-13) vs. Wyoming (25-8) in No. 12-seed play-in game in First Four in Dayton, Ohio. 9:10 p.m. ET, (TV: truTV)
- March 17 (Thurday): The Indiana/Wyoming winner will play No. 5 seed Saint Mary's at 7:20 p.m. ET in Portland, Ore., in the NCAA Tournament West Regional.