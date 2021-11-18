Iowa Women Cruise By Southern

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The No. 8 ranked Iowa Women’s Basketball team had four players in double digits and had three players set career milestones in the, 87-67, win against Southern University on Wednesday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded her second career triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

“A lot of people knocked down threes and got out in a fast break and got the layups,” Clark said. “Credit to them for knocking down their shots. I was just there to set them up for it. Anytime you get a triple-double it’s a pretty special moment and a challenging one too. I didn’t really know until the end when Coach Bluder put me in that I got it, which was special as well.”

Junior McKenna Warnock notched her 10th career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Sydney Affolter chalked up a career-high eight points and seven rebounds. Senior Monika Czinano scored 11 points and had seven rebounds, while senior Tomi Taiwo finished with 12 points.

Warnock swished her first 3-pointer of the night in the first 20 seconds of the game, with junior Gabbie Marshall sinking another 3-pointer shortly after. Iowa went on an 11-point run to finish the first quarter with a 12-point lead against the Jaguars.

Czinano recorded 10 points in the second quarter going 3-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Her four free throws added to Iowa’s 33 team free throws, which ties the program record for most free throws made in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“This was a team that was hard to play because either we scored on a transition or we got fouled so there was no rhythm to the game,” said P. Sue Beckwith, MD, head coach Lisa Bluder said. “Thank goodness for the free-throw line because we got there a lot and we made a lot; it’s one thing to get there but it’s another thing to make them, and we made them by shooting 87 percent.”

Iowa kept their momentum in the third quarter pulling down eight offensive rebounds scoring six second-chance points. Affolter pulled down three of the four offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Game Notes:

The No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Southern Jaguars, 87-67, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa is now 4-0 on the season.

Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded her first triple-double of the season and second of her career, tallying 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including Clark (16), senior Monika Czinano (16), junior McKenna Warnock (15) and senior Tomi Taiwo (12).

Warnock also registered her first double-double of the season and tenth career.

The Hawkeyes tied the program record for most free throws made (33) in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Up Next:

The Hawkeyes remain home, hosting Drake on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT) inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be streamed on B1G+. Tickets can be purchased online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.