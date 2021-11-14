Three Observations from LSU Football's 16-13 Loss to Arkansas

It was another valiant effort from the LSU defense on Saturday against Arkansas but one that once again left the Tigers empty handed. Lack to late game execution plagued the LSU offense down the stretch in the 16-13 overtime loss.

However there were some positives to gain from the performance against the Razorbacks. Here were three takeaways from the Tigers' win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Micah Baskerville, Damone Clark Lead Stellar Defensive Charge

Orgeron said after the game that the whole locker room is hurting after another gut punch of a fourth quarter that went down to the wire but didn't break the Tigers way. For the LSU defense, the loss was particularly crushing as throughout the night, this group made play after play to keep the Tigers in the game.

The two leaders behind that effort were unquestionably linebackers Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville. Clark would record 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack while Baskerville really broke out with a 12 tackle performance that included 3.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks.

"They're playing, those guys are playing hard," Orgeron said. "They're giving it everything they got. The older guys, they're back in there and hurting. I'm hurting for them and I just wish we put them in better positions. Some guys are playing lights out right now."

Clark is an unquestioned All-American candidate as one of the nation's leaders in tackles and whose game has dramatically improved from last season to this one. It's a devastating blow any way you slice it for this defense, with Clark admitting how everyone has just a few plays they wish they could have back.

"It didn't go as planned like we wanted it to go but I'm extremely proud of this defense," Clark said. "We came out and fought until the very end. This one hurt because there are a couple of plays we wish we could have back. We've just gotta move forward."

Quarterback Room Likely To Stay in Open Competition

Orgeron didn't come out and say it but this quarterback room will continue to be in competition for the final two games. Nussmeier said after the game how much he hopes to continue playing and without going into too much detail, is comfortable with giving up his redshirt season.

The true freshman went through typical growing pains, flashing immense potential while at the same time throwing two costly interceptions, the second of which came in overtime and essentially set Arkansas up for the win. But with the growing pains, Orgeron also said the coaches need to do a better job of putting the players in position to have success.

"We'll look at it. We have to call better plays. We have to do things better and that's obvious. It was obvious last week when we were 1-of-3 in the redzone. We have to be smarter with the football. We were down on the eight-yard line against Alabama, had the No. 2 team in the country on the ropes, we have to score there. If you want to be at LSU, you have to do that."

Orgeron thought about putting Max Johnson back in the game late but ultimately decided against it. After playing two series, Nussmeier carried the Tigers the rest of the way and put the shortcomings on himself.

"It was a great play call, I have to make the play and be smarter in overtime," Nussmeier said. "I can't turn the ball over. We kick a field goal and keep playing."

The Johnson-Nussmeier competition likely won't be dying down before the end of 2021 so get used to plenty of back and forth over the next few weeks.

Defense Should Stick With What's Working

LSU is bringing the pressure these last two weeks and the results have been extremely effective. While this group has dealt with its fair share of obstacles, the exotic blitzes Daronte Jones is dialing up are not only working, but really resonating with the players.

"We've got some great athletes, we weren't really doing that earlier in the year but now we've been sending them," linebacker Micah Baskerville said. "Showing our athleticism and that we can really get after them."

While LSU struggled to consistently wrap up KJ Jefferson in the second half, the pressure the Tigers brought from all angles undoubtedly affected the Arkansas offense all night. On Saturday, LSU held the best rushing attack in the SEC to 139 yards rushing, most of which came in the second half as the Tigers couldn't wrap up Jefferson. The Tigers combined for 10 tackles for a loss and three sacks throughout the evening as well.

Orgeron said after the game that things really started to click for this unit during the open date, a statement that edge rusher BJ Ojulari completely agreed with.

"It definitely opened up a lot of things," Ojulari said. "We're getting more pressure on the quarterback, linebackers are getting sacks. It's changed up the look of the defense and definitely improved our defense."

It's a strategy that LSU should absolutely stick with the final two games and keep the Tigers in each of their final two regular season contests.