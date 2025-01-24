Recruiting Rundown: Hurricanes Staff Active on the Road Again
Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have been incredibly active in the early part of the offseason, taking recruiting trips all around the nation to visit many of the 2026 class and beyond's top prospects.
This week was no different, as both Cristobal and his assistants were busy on the recruiting trail, making stops at many of the top schools in the Miami area and further.
Take a look at some of the visits that Cristobal and his staff made this week.
Class of 2026
5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington - Spring Valley, California
4-Star EDGE Kevin Ford, Jr. - Duncanville, Texas
4-Star RB Javian Mallory - West Boca Raton, Florida
4-Star OL Grant Wise - Milton, Florida
LB Ezaya Tokio - Oceanside, California
LB Jaden Bush - Theodore, Alabama
4-Star S Tylan Wilson - Pascagoula, Mississippi
4-Star TE Evan Jacobson - Waukee, Iowa
4-Star WR Jabari Brady - Pompano Beach, Florida
The Canes also hosted their annual Junior Day this week, inviting many prospects to Coral Gables for an on-campus visit. Take a look at the reactions from several of the Class of 2026's top talents.
4-Star RB Derek Cooper - Hollywood, Florida
OT Ben Congdon - ZOAR, Ohio
4-Star OL Breck Kolojay - Bradenton, Florida
4-Star WR Ethan "Boobie" Feaster - DeSoto, Texas
The Hurricanes also extended several offers this week to not only fellow 2026 prospects, but players in the 2027 class and beyond as well.
Class of 2026 Offers
CB Hayward Howard, Jr. - New Orleans, Louisiana
4-Star EDGE Derek Coleman-Brusa - Burien, Washington
4-Star S CJ Hester - Cocoa, Florida
TE Luke Sorensen - Anaheim, California
4-Star WR Messiah Hampton - Rochester, New York
4-Star WR Christopher Stewart - Pearland, Texas (Current Texas Commit)
WR Jeffar Jean-Noel - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
WR Zayion Cotton - Grenada, Mississippi
Class of 2027 Offers
ATH Greydon Howell - Broken Bow, Oklahoma
OL Gerren Bray - Boca Raton, Florida
OL Reis Russell - Littleton, Colorado
4-Star RB Honor Fa'alave-Johnson - San Diego, California
Class of 2028 Offers
WR Damarion Mays - Dallas, Texas
WR Eric McFarland - Bradenton, Florida
Taking a look at the Canes current commitments, 2026 quarterback Dereon Coleman participated in the Battle 7-on-7 tournament this week and became the second Miami commit in a row to not only secure a victory, but be named MVP of the event as well. He joined 2025 signee Luke Nickel after leading team Defcon United to victory.
This season, the talented signal caller led the Jones High School Tigers to a 14-1 record and threw for over 3,400 yards and 28 touchdowns on over 70 percent completion.
2026 running back Derek Cooper, who has been high on the Canes priority list, announced his top ten schools this week, including Miami among Georgia, Florida State, Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Auburn.
Fellow top 2026 prospect, 5-Star wideout Tristan Keys, named the Hurricanes in his final schools as well in a list that included LSU, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
2027 Football Commits
- Ah'Mari Stevens - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 01/13/2025)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
Check out the Miami men's hoops recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.