Five Takeaways: Colgate 100 Syracuse 85

My five takeaways from Syracuse's 100-85 loss to Colgate.

1. Rebounding, Rebounding, Rebounding.

This loss was about two things. One significant factor was rebounding. Colgate outrebounded Syracuse by 10 overall and by seven on the offensive glass. Colgate has some size, with a guy like Jeff Woodward that stand 6-11, 270 pounds. But that was not the problem here. Syracuse was out hustled and out efforted on the boards. One play in particular stands out. Colgate missed a shot, the ball bounced towards the elbow where Buddy Boeheim was standing. He stood still, sort of reached for the ball instead of running towards it, and Colgate came in to steal the rebound with effort. That led to a three pointer that pushed the lead from six to nine. Instead of Syracuse having the ball down six with a chance to put more pressure on Colgate, the Raiders kept the Orange at arm's length. Syracuse never seriously threatened the rest of the game. Even if Syracuse is not a great rebounding team, it cannot be out worked.

2. Defense, Defense, Defense

As bad as the rebounding was, so was the defense. Syracuse gave up open shots all night. There was the issue of the guards getting sucked into the high post, allowing kick outs to the perimeter for open looks, or the wings being out of position for open shots in the corner. It was a poor defensive performance all around. Colgate made 18 three pointers, shooting 42% from beyond the arc. That despite starting 0-12 from deep. After that, the Raiders shot 58%.

3. Cole Swider's Shooting Struggles

Cole Swider is a good shooter. He was spectacular in the exhibition games. However, through three regular season games, Swider is just 3-15 (20%) from beyond the arc. Syracuse needs him to be better than that. He also got into foul trouble against Colgate and only played 24 minutes as a result. Syracuse is better with him on the floor, and his absence throws everything out of rhythm. Swider's shot will start to fall as he is too good of a shooter to keep shooting at 20%. Could he be in for a big Battle 4 Atlantis?

4. Joe Girard Has Another Strong Game Offensively

Girard had his struggles defensively, as he was one of several players allowing open three point shots. He and Buddy both got sucked into the high post too many times. That said, he had another stellar game offensively. Joe led all scorers with 27 points, he dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds. He was 5-8 from beyond the arc, making him 13-16 (81%) on the season. That is a scorching hot start. Just like Swider from the opposite side of things, Girard's numbers will normalize. However, he is clearly playing with a different level of energy and confidence than we saw last season.

5. Perspective

It was the first loss to Colgate in 60 years. It is easy to overreact to that. Colgate is a game you expect Syracuse to win. Every season. But let's take a step back and look at what the loss means. It is a home loss against a good team. That's it. Colgate is expected to win its conference once again, was a tournament team last year that was very competitive in a 14/3 matchup against Arkansas (it was a five point game with seven minutes left). Colgate also should have won at NC State if not for some questionable calls. Ultimately, this game will not be what impacts Syracuse's standing for the NCAA Tournament. How the Orange performs moving forward will. Remember, the transitive property for sports never works. Just because Syracuse lost to Colgate does not mean that every team with more talent than Colgate will beat Syracuse as well. It does not work that way. There are a lot of talented, veteran players on this team and a strong coaching staff to go along with them. Let's see how they adjust and correct some of the issues before freaking out. Yes there are things that need to be fixed. No it is not time to panic. It is November.